BBB: QuickBooks phishing scam hits small businesses

Better Business Bureau warns small business owners of a new phishing scam through accounting software, QuickBooks.

BBB's Emily Valla says the scam comes as an email alert from QuickBooks, with the subject line, "QuickBooks Support: Change Request."

"The message is 'confirming' you changed your business name with Intuit, QuickBooks' manufacturer. However, you never made the request. It must be a mistake, but fortunately the email contains a link to cancel. Pause before you click! Scammers know that you didn’t make this request, and the link to cancel is simply bait. It downloads malware to your device, which scammers use to capture passwords or hunt for sensitive information on your machine. This can open you up to identity theft," Valla explains.

BBB shares this advice:

Always be wary of expected emails that contains links or attachments.

Check the reply email address. The address should be on a company domain, such as jsmith@company.com.

Check the destination of links: Hover over links to see where they lead. Be sure the link points to the correct domain (www.companyname.com) not a variation. Scammers can get creative, so look closely.

Consider how the organization normally contacts you. If an organization normally reaches you by mail, be suspicious if you suddenly start receiving emails or text messages without ever opting in to the new communications.

Be cautious of generic emails. Scammers try to cast a wide net by including little or no specific information in their fake emails. Remember, it’s also easy to copy and paste logos, so even if an email looks polished and professional, take the time to check.