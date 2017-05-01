Artists selected for Boise's 2017 Traffic Box Public Art Program
Michael Sevren
10:13 PM, Apr 30, 2017
BOISE, Idaho - Some of Idaho's artists are swapping out their canvases for traffic control boxes. Twenty-three artists from across the Gem State were selected to have their work added to Boise's Traffic Box Public Art Program.
The program has been in the works for eight years and is expanding from downtown's core to neighborhoods and major vehicle and pedestrian corridors. This year's entries bring the total number of art traffic boxes to 167.
"The Treasure Valley has really a lot of talented artists that show nationally but locally there isn't a lot of places that you can show your art work and it's great that the city steps up and offers these kinds of opportunities," said Toby Davis an oil painter selected for the program.
Artists are working on proposals for their work which will be submitted to a committee for approval. They hope to show off their new work by the end of the summer.
The selected artists and locations for 2017 are:
Lindsey Loch – Northview & Milwaukee
James Lloyd – Northview & Milwaukee
Connie Wood – McMillan & Maple Grove
Lisa Flowers Ross – Cassia & Orchard
Samuel Paden – Clark & Orchard
Kevin McCain – Gary Lane & Gillis
Kay Seurat – State & Gary Lane
Jacob Diaz – Overland & Owyhee
Marie Stewart – Vista & Targee
Bobby Gaytan – Vista & Canal
Claire Remsberg – Broadway & Myrtle
Toby Davis - 13th & Bannock
Robert Matejcek – 3rd & Main
Randy Van Dyck – 3rd & Idaho
James Talbot – 9th & Fulton
Shelley Jund – Grove & 13th
Migel Delgado – Grove & 15th
Missy Cory – River & Ash
Cassie Phippen – River & 13th
Lorelle Rau – River & 15th
Emma Hood – River & 16th
Suzanne Chetwood – Shoreline & Americana
Anne Boyles – 5th & Bannock