Artists selected for Boise's 2017 Traffic Box Public Art Program

BOISE, Idaho - Some of Idaho's artists are swapping out their canvases for traffic control boxes. Twenty-three artists from across the Gem State were selected to have their work added to Boise's Traffic Box Public Art Program.

The program has been in the works for eight years and is expanding from downtown's core to neighborhoods and major vehicle and pedestrian corridors. This year's entries bring the total number of art traffic boxes to 167.

"The Treasure Valley has really a lot of talented artists that show nationally but locally there isn't a lot of places that you can show your art work and it's great that the city steps up and offers these kinds of opportunities," said Toby Davis an oil painter selected for the program.

Artists are working on proposals for their work which will be submitted to a committee for approval. They hope to show off their new work by the end of the summer.

The selected artists and locations for 2017 are:

Lindsey Loch – Northview & Milwaukee

James Lloyd – Northview & Milwaukee

Connie Wood – McMillan & Maple Grove

Lisa Flowers Ross – Cassia & Orchard

Samuel Paden – Clark & Orchard

Kevin McCain – Gary Lane & Gillis

Kay Seurat – State & Gary Lane

Jacob Diaz – Overland & Owyhee

Marie Stewart – Vista & Targee

Bobby Gaytan – Vista & Canal

Claire Remsberg – Broadway & Myrtle

Toby Davis - 13th & Bannock

Robert Matejcek – 3rd & Main

Randy Van Dyck – 3rd & Idaho

James Talbot – 9th & Fulton

Shelley Jund – Grove & 13th

Migel Delgado – Grove & 15th

Missy Cory – River & Ash

Cassie Phippen – River & 13th

Lorelle Rau – River & 15th

Emma Hood – River & 16th

Suzanne Chetwood – Shoreline & Americana

Anne Boyles – 5th & Bannock