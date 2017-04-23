Ammon man dies after SUV ends up in Snake River, three passengers survive

SWAN VALLEY - A 33-year-old Ammon man is dead after an SUV carrying four people lost control and wound up in the Snake River early Sunday morning in Eastern Idaho.

According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene off Snake River Road near Burns Creek around 12:40 Sunday morning.

Three passengers - two men and a woman - were able to escape the SUV as it was sinking in the heavy current, but the driver, identified as Brandon Tyler Osborne of Ammon, wasn't able to escape.

Rescue crews recovered Osborne's body inside the vehicle Sunday morning, however, due to rough river conditions, they're still working to get the SUV out safely.

The incident is under investigation.