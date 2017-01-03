A look back at the Oregon occupation 1 year later

On January 2nd, 2016, after a peaceful protest in support of two local ranchers, the Hammonds who were sent back to prison for setting fire to federal land, a group of armed militia members, including Ammon and Ryan Bundy broke off from the group and took over the Malheur National Wildlife refuge just outside of Burns, Oregon. The occupation would last for 41 days.

"it has been left to us to decide whether we allow these things to go on or whether we made a stand," said Ammon Bundy during one of the daily press conferences held at the refuge.

During the occupation, tensions were high in Harney County, some residents in support of the militia.

"From my exposure down there talking to the Bundy group, I can't say I don't appreciate what they've done," said one area resident.

Others wanted nothing to do with the occupation at the federal facility.

"They just need to get the hell out of here. Sorry. We as Harney County residents don't need some clown to come in here and stand up for us," said another resident and member of the Paute Tribe.

Although armed, the protest remained peaceful until January 26th when an Arizona rancher and militia member Lavoy Finicum was shot and killed by Oregon State Police during a traffic stop.

Despite opposing opinions on what happened that night, there were strong sentiments from people on both sides, including one Idaho lawmaker.

"I've watched the video numerous times and when somebody comes up and shoots somebody in the back when they've already been shot numerous times, that's killing to me," said District 9 Representative Judy Boyle.

That shooting has since been found justified.

During that incident, several members of the militia were placed under arrest, including Ammon Bundy, who called for militia members to go home to their families. But it would take weeks until the final Hallelujah was made and all had surrendered.

Several of the militia members have since taken plea deals, but back in October, Ammon and Ryan Bundy, as well as five other defendants, were acquitted of all federal charges. Seven more defendants will face trial in February for their part in the occupation, including one couple from right here in Idaho.