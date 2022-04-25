You Can Get Lego Succulents So You Never Have To Think About Your Plants Again

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Succulents are beautiful plants available in an array of stunning varieties. They are trendy, low-maintenance and even easy to propagate. But if you want the appearance of gorgeous plants in an array of shapes, colors and sizes without any chance of killing them, Lego has a unique solution. The plastic toy brick company has announced that the Lego Succulents set will be available starting May 1, 2022.

The 771-piece set includes the bricks and instructions required to build nine different succulent plants. Each succulent has its own small container.

Once you build them, you can display them throughout your home or office, create small groupings or combine them all to create a single, breathtaking arrangement. Another option is to give some away as gifts. The set comes with three separate instruction booklets, so if you decide to share you can pass along building instructions, as well.

“They say having succulents in a room helps you focus, and we hope this set gives the same feeling,” Anderson Ward Grubb, senior designer at The Lego Group, said in a statement. “We wanted to create a set that offers a relaxing and mindful building experience to help adults switch off from their busy lives and to most importantly re-focus on something they enjoy.”

The complete set measures about 5 inches high, 6.5 inches wide and 6.5 inches deep when complete. It is part of the Lego Botanical Collection, which also includes the following sets:

Flower Bouquet (10280)

Bonsai Tree (10281)

Bird of Paradise (10289)

Smaller sets of tulips, sunflowers and rose bouquets are also available.

Lego Orchid (10311) is another new set in the collection. This set features six large pale pink flowers and two tiny, newly opened flowers in a blue fluted vase with bark mix all made from Lego elements.

The Lego Succulents (set number 10309) and Lego Orchid sets are currently available to pre-order from on Amazon, BestBuy.com, and Walmart.com for $49.99 each. When they’re officially launched, you’ll be able to grab both just in time for Mother’s Day!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.