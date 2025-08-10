Netanyahu defends planned military offensive in Gaza and lashes out at 'global campaign of lies'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday sought to defend a new military offensive in one of Gaza 's most populated areas amid growing condemnation at home and abroad, declaring that Israel “has no choice but to finish the job and complete the defeat of Hamas.”

He spoke to foreign media just before an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Gaza. Notably, Netanyahu said he has directed Israel’s military to “bring in more foreign journalists” — which would be a striking development, as they haven't been allowed into Gaza beyond military embeds during 22 months of war.

“Our goal is not to occupy Gaza, our goal is to free Gaza,” Netanyahu asserted. He also rejected what he called a “global campaign of lies” — and said Chancellor Friedrich Merz of Germany, one of Israel's strongest backers, had “buckled under” by stopping exports of military equipment to Israel that could be used in Gaza. Merz, for his part, told public broadcaster ARD that Germany and Israel were talking “very critically” but Berlin’s overall policies of friendship haven’t changed.

Netanyahu said there is a “fairly short timetable” for next steps in Gaza, but didn't give specifics. The goals, he said, include demilitarizing the territory, the Israeli military having “overriding security control” and a non-Israeli civilian administration in charge.

Netanyahu again blamed many of Gaza’s problems on the Hamas militant group, including civilian deaths, destruction and aid shortages. “Hamas still has thousands of armed terrorists," he asserted, adding that Palestinians are “begging” to be freed from them.

The prime minister, who has asserted that there is “no starvation in Gaza,” did acknowledge hunger, saying, “there was a problem with deprivation, no question about it.” Israel wants to increase the number of aid distribution sites, he said.

U.S. defends Israel at Security Council meeting

The United States defended Israel, saying it has the right to decide what’s best for its security. It called allegations of genocide in Gaza false.

The U.S. has veto power at the council and can block proposed actions there.

Other council members, and U.N. officials, expressed alarm. China called the “collective punishment” of people in Gaza unacceptable. Russia warned against a “reckless intensification of hostilities.”

“This is no longer a looming hunger crisis; this is starvation,” said Ramesh Rajasingham with the U.N. humanitarian office. “Humanitarian conditions are beyond horrific. We have frankly run out of words to describe it.”

More Palestinians killed as they seek aid

At least 31 Palestinians were killed while seeking aid in Gaza, hospitals and witnesses said.

The Associated Press spoke to witnesses of gunfire in the Israeli-controlled Morag and Netzarim corridors and the Teina area in the south. All accused Israeli forces of firing at crowds as people tried to reach food distributions or waited for convoys.

Fifteen people were killed while waiting for trucks near the Morag corridor that separates the southern cities of Rafah and Khan Younis, according to Nasser hospital.

The situation is a “death trap,” said Jamal al-Laweh, who said Israeli forces opened fire there. “But I have no other choice to feed the kids.”

Six were killed while waiting for aid in northern Gaza near the Zikim crossing, according to Gaza's Health Ministry and Shifa hospital.

In central Gaza, witnesses said they heard warning shots before fire was aimed toward crowds trying to reach a distribution site operated by the Israeli-backed and U.S.-funded Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. The AP could not independently confirm who fired. Awda hospital said four people were killed by Israeli gunfire.

Six other aid-seekers were killed while trying to reach GHF sites in Khan Younis and Rafah, Nasser hospital said.

The GHF sites opened in May as an alternative to the U.N.-run aid system, but operations have been marred by deaths and chaos.

Responding to AP inquiries, the GHF media office said: “There were no incidents at or near our sites today and these incidents appear to be linked to crowds trying to loot aid convoy.” Israel's military said there were no incidents involving troops near central Gaza aid sites.

Seven people were killed in airstrikes, local hospitals said — three near the fishermen’s port in Gaza City and four, two of them children, in a tent in Khan Younis. Israel's military did not immediately comment.

Hunger death toll among children hits 100

Israel’s air and ground offensive has displaced most Palestinians and pushed the territory toward famine. Two Palestinian children died of malnutrition-related causes on Saturday, bringing the toll among children to 100 since the war began.

At least 117 adults have died of malnutrition-related causes since June, when the ministry started to count them.

The hunger toll is in addition to the ministry’s war toll of 61,400 Palestinians. The ministry, part of the Hamas-run government and staffed by medical professionals, doesn’t distinguish between fighters or civilians, but says around half of the dead have been women and children. The U.N. and independent experts consider it the most reliable source on war casualties.

Labor strike urged in Israel over looming offensive

Hostages' relatives urged a labor strike in Israel next week over the plans to expand military operations in Gaza City, fearing it will endanger their loved ones. Fifty hostages remain after being taken in the Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, 2023, that sparked the war. Twenty are believed to be alive.

Lishay Miran-Lavi, whose husband, Omri, is among the hostages, appealed to U.S. President Donald Trump and special envoy Steve Witkoff to halt the fighting.

Also Sunday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz toured part of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where about 40,000 Palestinians have been driven from their homes this year in the West Bank’s largest displacement since Israel captured the territory in 1967.

Israel says the operations are needed to stamp out militancy, as violence by all sides has surged since the war in Gaza began. Katz said the military would remain in the area's refugee camps at least until the end of the year.