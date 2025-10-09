Celebrations erupt in Israel and Gaza as historic ceasefire deal is reached

Remarkable scenes of celebration have erupted across Israel and Gaza following the announcement of a historic ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas under President Donald Trump's peace plan.

In the last 12 hours, jubilant crowds have taken to the streets in both Israel and Gaza, marking what many hope is the beginning of the end of the 2-year war. The celebrations represent a moment of hope after a conflict that has deeply affected families on both sides.

One of the most touching moments occurred in Washington, where Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick was in a room with families of hostages and was able to get President Trump on the phone. The scene captured a remarkable moment of celebration as families learned their loved ones may finally be coming home.

Under the agreement, Hamas will release all 20 living hostages in the coming days in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, while the Israeli military will begin withdrawing from most of Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "With God's help, we will bring them all home."

The celebrations come just two days after marking the 2-year anniversary of October 7th, when 1,200 Israelis were killed by Hamas. In Gaza over the last 2 years, the Gaza Health Ministry has reported 67,000 people killed in the ensuing Israeli military conflict.

For families forever changed by this conflict, these moments of celebration offer hope after what looked like there would be no cause for celebration between Israel and Hamas for a long time.

The scenes of joy represent a significant diplomatic development, though questions remain about the more complicated phases of President Trump's peace plan that lie ahead.

