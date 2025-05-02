Two arrests at Wood River Middle School, gun found in backpack

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — A 32-year-old man was arrested Friday after refusing to leave Wood River Middle School, triggering a campus security lockdown.

Fidel Ruiz-Ramos of Picabo was taken into custody after he allegedly ignored a no-trespass warning and refused to leave the school's south parking lot, according to Hailey Police.

School officials placed the middle school on "secure campus" status at 8:37 a.m. after reports of a suspicious person on school grounds. Officers from the Hailey Police Department and Blaine County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the scene.

Ruiz-Ramos was arrested and transported to the Blaine County Public Safety Facility on charges of obstructing officers. The secure campus status was lifted at 9:08 a.m.

In a separate, unrelated incident that occurred during the lockdown, school administrators found a firearm while searching a student's backpack. Police arrested the 13-year-old male student for possessing a weapon on school property.

Police emphasized that the two incidents were not connected and that there is "no ongoing threat or safety issues" for parents, students, or the community.