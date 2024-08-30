The bears are back in town! Black bears go through residential trash in Hailey

WOOD RIVER VALLEY, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game has received multiple reports of black bears near homes throughout the Wood River Valley. In most cases, the bears have been seen going through residential garbage.

Even schools have been impacted by the increase in bears. On Thursday, August 29, 2024, a young adult black bear was reported near Alturas Elementary School in Hailey, leading to the Blaine County School District issuing a shelter-in-place for the school for student safety.

Fish and Game staff were able to dart the bear, allowing it to be safely transported and released near Galena Summit.

“Our understanding is the bear recently wandered into Hailey and found an abundance of apples in the backyard of a home in the Woodside neighborhood” according to Brandyn Hurd, senior conservation officer, “since this bear just appeared in town, we didn’t have any evidence that the bear was food conditioned and because of the circumstances near the school, we determined the bear could be safely darted and immobilize allowing us to transport it north of Ketchum, well away from Wood River Valley communities.”

There have been numerous other reports of bears knocking over garbage bins for food in the Wood River Valley in the last three weeks according to Idaho Fish and Game.

To avoid future incidents, residents are asked to secure their garbage in a garage or locked shed to keep it away from bears in the area.

Garbage bins must not be moved to the curb until the morning of pick-up.

Reports of urban bears can be made to the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.