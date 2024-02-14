NubAbility Snow Camp for Limb-Different Children at Soldier Mountain

FAIRFIELD, ID — On Wednesday, the NubAbility Athletics Foundation announced that they will be returning to Idaho for its sixth annual Snow Camp from February 15 through 18 at Soldier Mountain.

Featuring instruction in skiing, sit skiing and snowboarding, the camp is open to children ages four to seventeen with congenital limb difference, traumatic limb loss, frozen limb or highly mobile cerebral palsy. Its unique format combines training from Boise group WAVES and additional local volunteer experts in adaptive skiing and snowboarding as well as NubAbility’s limb-different coaches, who will fly in from around the country to teach at the camp.

Here's their schedule:

Thursday, February 15, 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm Equipment fitting, Ridgeline Bike & Ski

Friday, February 16, 9:00 am - 4:00 pm Instruction, Soldier Mountain

Saturday, February 17, 9:00 am - 4:00 pm Instruction, Soldier Mountain

Sunday, February 18, 9:00 am - 4:00 pm Instruction, Soldier Mountain

For more information or to sign up, you can visit their website.