Fish and Game warn of mountain lions prowling Ketchum neighborhoods

KETCHUM, Idaho — Ketchum residents have been reporting two mountain lions prowling through neighborhoods, appearing on security cameras, and frequenting front yards in the area both during the daytime and at night.

So far there have been no reports of attacks on pets in the area.

The big cats have been making appearances in the Magic Valley Region since the beginning of the year with Idaho Fish and Game receiving at least 17 calls about mountain lions, mostly in the Ketchum and Hailey area.

Conservation officers are only able to respond and investigate reports of mountain lions if the reports are made by residents. Make sure to report any mountain lions you encounter to (208) 324-4359 so that officers with Fish and Game can monitor the behavior of the lions and minimize risks to public safety.

According to Idaho Fish and Game, here's what you should do if you encounter a mountain lion:

