BLM announces OHV closures in Wood River Valley to protect Elk, Deer

HAILEY, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is putting added restrictions on where Off-Highway Vehicles (OHVs) can operate in the Wood River Valley during the winter and spring months. OHVs can include everything from all-terrain vehicles to snowmobiles and motorized snowbikes.

According to a recent news release, the seasonal restrictions, which go into effect from Jan. 1 - Apr. 30, aim to reduce harmful impacts on elk and deer. You can find a map of the closed areas below.

Bureau of Land Management This map will also be posted at snowmobile trailheads throughout the Wood River Valley.

Blaine County grooms select corridors for OHV use, including Quigley to Cove Creek, Muldoon, Sharps, Croy Creek to Camp Creek, and Rock and West Glendale. Ungroomed corridors that remain open for OHV use include Ohio Gulch, Indian Creek, Slaughterhouse, and Bell Mountain to Picabo.

These areas will be closed to OHV travel starting Jan. 1:

All BLM-managed public land north of East Fork and Greenhorn

South aspects of Ohio Gulch

Quigley to Muldoon

Bell Mountain to Picabo

Croy Creek to south of Townsend Gulch and US Hwy 20

Big and Little Beaver Drainages

Camp Creek and Poison Creek areas

Elk Mountain area

The BLM urges motorized and non-motorized public land enthusiasts alike to avoid encroaching on deer and elk winter habitat during the closure.