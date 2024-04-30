Blaine County Sheriff addresses rumors of sex trafficking in the area

HAILEY, Idaho — The Blaine County Sheriff has released a public safety message to stop the spread of fear and rumors of child sex trafficking in the Wood River Valley and reassure the community with facts.

According to a press release, the Blaine County Sheriff's Office has received multiple reports that child sex trafficking is happening in Blaine County and nothing is being done to stop it. Citizens have been asking the Sheriff's Office if this is actually occurring in the area.

Blaine County Sheriff Steve Harkins says these rumors are completely untrue. According to the Sheriff, there have been absolutely no reported child sex trafficking cases in Blaine County, or adult sex trafficking for that matter.

"Our detectives investigate all reported cases as part of their routine duties," said Sheriff Harkins in a press release. "Details about any active investigation should never be released and my staff is very well aware of this policy."

Sheriff Hawkins is asking that anyone with information about a crime submit a tip hereor contact the BCSO Investigation Team at (208)578-3371.