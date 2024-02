Scripps News International Correspondent Jason Bellini travels to the frontlines of the war in Ukraine where the call to fight for freedom is being answered by Ukrainian women finding their own strength and bravery.

These stories are profiles of extraordinary courage. They’re a window into the experience of more than 5,000 female Ukrainian military volunteers who, in the face of their country’s life-and-death struggle for survival, are rising to the occasion

