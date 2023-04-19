Who was just named National Teacher of the Year?

Rebecka Peterson, a high school math teacher, was just named the 2023 National Teacher of the Year.

Peterson, an 11th grade teacher at Union High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has been teaching at the school for 11 years, according to the Council of Chief State School Officers, a nonprofit organization that gives out the award.

"A proud immigrant of Swedish-Iranian descent, Peterson is passionate about making mathematics engaging, relevant and accessible to all students, no matter their background," the organization said.

Prior to joining the high school, Peterson, who has a master's degree in mathematics, taught for three years at the collegiate level.

Over the next year, Peterson will work as an ambassador for students and teachers in an effort to attract new educators to the profession.

“I believe that listening to one story after another has an exponential positive impact. It is an honor to be able to share the stories of our country’s brilliant students and dedicated educators as the next National Teacher of the Year," Peterson said.

The Oklahoma teacher beat out other teachers from every state, Washington, D.C., and those who serve in the Department of Defense Education Activity. She was selected by a group of 17 individuals and education organizations.

“Rebecka is a caring and passionate educator who understands the importance of connections and providing individual supports for students, both in her math classes and beyond," the selection committee stated. "She has a deep knowledge of both education policy and teaching practices and understands that sustained change at a small scale can make a big difference for students."

