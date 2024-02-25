Take a look inside St. Luke's New facility in the West End of Boise

BOISE, Idaho — St. Luke's has opened their new facility, The Center for Orthopedic & Sports Medicine. The facility has been in the works for seven years and just wrapped up its first week of serving patients



St. Luke's says the center will be a one-stop shop for patients' needs, from seeing a physician to having surgery, to physical therapy.

The facility has 12 operating rooms, but they won't be functional until the Spring.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

St. Luke's new Center for Orthopedic and Sports Medicine has finally arrived at Boise's West End.

The Center's Chief operating officer showed me around the facility that you've probably seen right if you've driven by the Boise Connector

"I can still close my eyes and remember when none of this was here," said Nicole Brown, the COO of the new facility.

The new building is seven years in the making.

Brown says sometimes our healthcare system can be fragmented.

"The place where you see your physician is not the same place where you get your MRI, or have your surgery, or have your follow-up care," Brown said.

The goal of this facility is to streamline the processes according to St. Luke's.

"By bringing that all under one roof, we eliminate just a lot of the noise that comes from that traditional healthcare experience," Brown said.

So let's break it down, there are four floors, and the building is 230,000 square feet. It has 12 operating rooms, and offers orthopedic specialty services, physical therapy, and more.

And this big orange machine called the EOS,

Looks like it's something out of science fiction… meant for kids with scoliosis, the new-age X-ray machine allows for a full body image at up to %80 less radiation.

If you ask Jennifer Eikanger, they have the coolest medical facility in the Treasure Valley.

"By far," Eikanger said while laughing.

She manages the rehab clinic in the center, which also looks like a gym, meant for sports performance.

"So we tried to make it more of a traditional clinic with a gym performance space to it and being able to utilize it with our patients and then again, hopefully, those community programs in the future," Eikanger said.

And right outside the rehab clinic, football turf, a basketball hoop, and soon-to-be a running track.

"So we can do some of our traditional, functional training, strength training, sports-specific training out there when the weather allows."

Almost 600 patients visited the clinic on their first day, Tuesday.

Brown tells me this week has been a success.

"Little glitches and things to troubleshoot along the way, but nothing that prevented us from providing exceptional care to our patients and I am so proud of that," Brown said.

