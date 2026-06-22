One dead after rear-end crash causes rollover on I-184 in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — A 49-year-old Arizona woman died after a two-vehicle crash Sunday night on Interstate 184 in Boise, according to Idaho State Police.

The crash happened at about 10:59 p.m. June 21 near mile marker 3 on westbound I-184.

Police said a 2018 Acura TLX driven by a 29-year-old Boise man was traveling westbound when it rear-ended a 2015 Toyota Highlander. The Toyota, driven by a 31-year-old man from Chandler, Arizona, left the roadway and struck concrete landscaping structures before overturning and coming to rest back in the travel lanes.

The driver and four adult passengers in the Toyota were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Idaho State Police said a 49-year-old female passenger from Chandler later died from her injuries.

The driver of the Acura was not reported injured.

Police said all occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts.

Westbound lanes of I-184 were closed for about 3 hours and 45 minutes while crews responded and investigated.

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