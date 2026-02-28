Interfaith Sanctuary to begin moving in residents after receiving occupancy approval

BOISE, Idaho — Interfaith Sanctuary has officially received a Certificate of Occupancy from the City of Boise for its new 42,500-square-foot shelter on State Street, allowing guests to begin moving in.

The approval means the building has passed safety inspections and is cleared for occupancy. While minor finishing work continues, staff will now begin transitioning guests into the new space.

The facility replaces Interfaith’s former 10,000-square-foot warehouse on River Street, as well as a separate hotel program that housed families and medically fragile guests. The shelter will operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The new shelter includes an on-site medical clinic, early education classroom, expanded case management services, a full commercial kitchen and dedicated space for art, job training, recovery and mental health programming, according to a press release.

“The journey to this moment has been more than five years in the making,” said Executive Director Jodi Peterson-Stigers. “This Shelter Home was built with love and made possible by an incredibly generous community who believes our most vulnerable neighbors deserve more than a bed and a roof."