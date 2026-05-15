Good Morning America visits Boise ahead of Famous Idaho Potato Marathon

BOISE — Good Morning America made a stop in Boise Friday morning as part of its America 250 celebration series, spotlighting Idaho ahead of the Famous Idaho Potato Marathon this weekend.

ABC correspondent Will Ganss joined Idaho News 6’s Sophia Cruz at Esther Simplot Park, where the pair talked about Idaho’s scenery, marathon culture and Reeve’s first-ever visit to the Gem State.

“Well, to be honest with you, my cousins brought me to Idaho,” Ganss said. “They have been telling me about this Famous Idaho Potato Marathon for years and years and years.”

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Sophia Cruz and Will Ganss of GMA talk marathons, food, and Taylor Swift

Reeve said the trip became a natural fit once GMA launched its America 250 coverage, highlighting communities across the country ahead of the nation’s semiquincentennial celebration.

While in Boise, Ganss said he explored downtown, visited the Idaho Capitol, spent time with family and even did a “kick line” with Spuddy Buddy, the Idaho Potato Commission mascot.

He also praised Idaho’s scenery during the live interview.

“The physical, the natural beauty has really caught me off guard,” Ganss said. “The fact that we are here in a park … you guys are putting us to shame. This is beautiful. Everything is stunning.”

Ganss said he also made a stop at The Wylder in downtown Boise where he joked about “carbo loading” before race weekend.

“We got pretty much everything on the menu,” he said. “Salad, fingerling potatoes, three different pizzas, fried chicken.”

The longtime runner compared Boise’s Greenbelt marathon route favorably to other races he has completed, including the New York City Marathon.

“What I’ve learned about the Famous Idaho Potato Marathon is that it’s pretty flat because you’re running along the Greenbelt, which is a runner’s dream,” Reeve said.

Cruz also completed a marathon earlier this year in Austin, Texas. During Good Morning Idaho, Cruz shared advice for runners competing Saturday.

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GMA visits Esther Simplot Park ahead of marathon

Ganss also shared encouragement for runners preparing for Saturday’s race.

“The hard part is training,” he said. “The race this weekend should be your victory lap. It’s a celebration of all the work you’ve already done.”

The Famous Idaho Potato Marathon takes place Saturday along the Boise Greenbelt and draws runners from across the country each year.

