Boise republicans Caucus in the West End

BOISE, Idaho — Registered Republican voters in Boise went to Whittier Elementary to let their voices be heard about who they wanted as the Republican nominee.



Idaho News 6 spoke with voters who both supported Donald Trump and Nikki Haley.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"You hear it every time 'this is the biggest election ever' I really believe this is it," said Neil Katara, a republican voter.

That's how some Ada County voters view the stakes of the 2024 presidential election.

I came out to Whittier Elementary, the site for District 19 Republicans, to see what drives people with two candidates left in the GOP race.

"Donald Trump projects strength, we don't have strength right now in the white house and that has to change," Katara said.

I talked to a few people who were excited to support former president Donald Trump.

"But from an intellectual standpoint, (Trump) policies are rock solid," Said Daniel Johnson, before he voted.

Nikki Haley had support here at Whittier too, from Republicans wanting a change.

"I'm not excited to see two 80-year-olds on the ballot, I want to see a new generation of Republicans come in with new ideas," said Amos Rothstein, before he voted for Haley.

"Nikki Haley supports our international commitments, she's a strong supporter of Ukraine and Israel and cares about the American role in the world as a guarantor of peace and liberty," Benjamin Anders told Idaho News 6.

Trump has been very successful in Caucuses so far, but Haley supporters aren't afraid to voice their disagreement.

"Not at all, no this is part of being an American is going into a room everywhere you go with people you disagree with and being there civilly and respectfully," Rothstein said.

But this is the first time the Idaho GOP has caucused since 2012, and back then things looked different.

The takeaway after ballots were cast on Saturday here, was a relatively calm caucus.

"But the persuasive dimension of a caucus wasn't really a part of it. So you weren't talking to your neighbors or standing up and saying who you're going to vote for and that kind of thing. It was more or less like voting in a regular election," Rothstein said.

