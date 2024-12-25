Boise man's 30-year Christmas light tradition becomes community treasure, inspires generations

BOISE, Idaho — Nicholas Martinez's elaborate Christmas light display in Boise started as a small project 30 years ago and has since become a beloved annual tradition, known for bringing joy to the community. Despite challenges, including a near-fatal accident, the display continues to inspire and unite families across generations.



Nicholas Martinez is known as "St. Nick" for his home's extravagant holiday light display, which began modestly 30 years ago.

The tradition almost ended after a severe accident, but Martinez's resilience has allowed the light show to continue and grow.

The Martinez' light display can be found at 4580 Johns Landing Way.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Thirty years ago, Nicholas Martinez built a house in west Boise, and soon after, a tradition began. Initially, he simply outlined the home with lights, but the display grew to encompass the entire house.

"It started a long time ago, 20 years ago," said Nicholas Martinez. "It started as a gingerbread house and then it started changing into what you see now. It took a while to get it together, but it's together."

Nichole Martinez recalls the tradition's growth, "And so it started with just a few lights and then the next year kind of got a little bit bigger. And then the next year, just a little bit more bigger."

"And then it got a little out of hand," I joked.

"It got way out of hand," Nichole agreed.

The extravagant light display required special accommodations in the house, including a dedicated breaker.

"Like, I'm not joking, you could not even turn on any extra light without blowing the fuses," Nichole remembered, "And then there goes my dad, flipping everything on and off."

Over time, Nick became known as "St. Nick" in the neighborhood. However, a few years ago, the tradition almost came to a screeching halt.

"A couple of years ago, we almost lost my dad in a very unfortunate accident," Nichole shared. "Since then, every year that it happens, I sometimes just stand at the corner in awe that my dad still has the energy to do it every single year."

Families across generations have made memories admiring the Martinez's lights.

"There’s a couple that met at the corner of the fence over there," Nick recounted. "They just bumped into each other. Yeah, it’s kind of funny. And they ended up getting married."

Nichole shared another touching story: "We had a gentleman whose wife was diagnosed with cancer. It was their tradition to come to our house every Christmas Eve. He wrote to tell us that she had passed away, but he still comes to our house on Christmas Eve, just to kind of fulfill that moment."

"I got older women who say they came by the house 25 years ago. They come every year and they're surprised to see what they see now. Their mother brought them when they were kids, and now they bring their own kids," Nick added.

Not just neighbors, but generations of the Martinez family also admire the display.

"I just pray that we're able to see it again one more time," Nichole said. "Whatever my dad is able to do, I look forward to anything new that he adds."

