Wish Granters seeking vendor applications in Summer Pop-Up Market

BOISE, Idaho — Wish Granters is a Boise-based non-profit that works to grant the wishes of adults facing terminal sickness, spreading joy, hope and fulfillment in Idaho.

The group is gearing up to host their Summer Pop-Up Market on Sunday, July 14. The event supports local artists and vendors while raising money for the wish granting program.

The market will feature local products to browse from 12 pm to 5 pm at Athena Tactics in Boise.

There are still spots available to be a vendor in the market! Any vendors interested in featuring their products at the event are asked to email olivia@wishgranters.org for details.