Western Idaho Fair home brewing winner recreates recipe at Sockeye Brewing

BOISE, IDAHO — Sockeye Brewing invited the winner of the Western Idaho Fair's Home Brewing contest to recreate the recipe to be canned and sold at the upcoming fair in August.



Kyle Durham won the home brewing beer contest at the 2023 Western Idaho Fair.

The winner of the contest got to sell their canned recipe at the following year's fair.

Durham's beer is a light Mexican lager called, "Mucha Lucha".

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston at Sockeye Brewing Company where they have been busy brewing the beer of the year for the Western Idaho Fair! I watched and learned as the masters turned grains into beer.

Kyle Durham is the Western Idaho Fair’s home brewer of 2024. Sockeye Brewing Company hosted Durham early Tuesday morning to allow him to brew his award-winning recipe using their equipment.

"Well, I've been home brewing for 20 years. Saw the competition, entered the competition, won the competition, and here we are today," smiled Durham.

Durham entered his light Mexican lager, “Mucha Lucha” at last year's contest, the winning beer to be sold at the fair the following year.

Durham explained, "Honestly, my goal is just to share it with people at the fair. It's nice just to see it being made on a bigger scale. More automated. Mine's a little more manual.

Durham recently opened his own brewery called Ruckus Brewing in Garden City where Loose Screw used to be.

"Next is to upgrade my brewery, to level it up, hopefully, to get another location and expand," said Durham.

You can try Durham’s “Mucha Lucha” at the Western Idaho Fair next month and be sure to stop by on August 20th for Idaho News 6's day at the fair!