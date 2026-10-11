BOISE, Idaho — Families gathered at Spaulding Ranch on Saturday for the annual Neighborhood Pumpkin Patch, picking free pumpkins and celebrating the start of the fall season.

The event brought neighbors to the historic West Boise property, where visitors could walk through the patch and choose pumpkins to take home.

WATCH | West Boise families celebrate fall at Spaulding Ranch pumpkin patch—

West Boise families celebrate fall at Spaulding Ranch pumpkin patch

"We heard that it was gonna be a really cool time and have free pumpkins, and you can't really pass that up, especially when you have a toddler," said West Boise resident Jessica Twiss.

After finding the perfect pumpkins, Twiss said the event exceeded her expectations.

Organizers host the pumpkin patch each fall at Spaulding Ranch, a city-owned property that serves as a community gathering space while preserving a piece of Boise's agricultural history.

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