West Boise Aquatics Center hosts the largest swim meet of the summer

BOISE, Idaho — Around 700 children competed on Saturday at the Boise City Summer Swim Team Championship at the YMCA as teams from around the valley came together for a championship meet.

The West Boise Aquatics Centeris the home turf for the Y City Pirates and we watched Anna, Ina, Aubrey and Nora compete in the medley relay.

"This is my first swim team, but I’ve gotten much faster at all the strokes," said Ina.

"This is my second and I’ve really felt like I’ve improved. I was not good at swimming before, but my coaches helped me improve," added Anna.

Hannah Hosman is the head coach for the Y City Pirates and Hannah has competed in swimming for around 13 years. She enjoys passing on her knowledge to the next generation of swimmers.

"We are so proud of our kids — they really go out there and give it their all," said Hossman. "They are all doing amazing, everybody is."

The meet included nine teams from around the valley as parents packed the West Boise Aquatics Center. This program is a good way to introduce children to the water as they start with the basics before progressing to competitive swimming.

"We progress kids from swim lessons to recreational swim to the swim team," said Hossman. "They really do get comfortable and it is a great sport that is life long, it is amazing for sure."