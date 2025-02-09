Water polo players makes waves at state tournament

BOISE, Idaho — Passing and shooting the ball, all while treading water.

“It’s very active and you’re always communicating with your team,” said Callie, who plays with North Idaho Water Polo.

“It’s definitely fun, it’s a really physical sport,” said Jack, who plays with Treasure Valley Water Polo.

Water polo athletes from across the state battled it out in the pool Friday and Saturday.

“I like sprinting down and calling for the ball, and then passing or shooting. And I like how it’s a team sport so you’re so close with your teammates. I really like it,” said Lana, who plays with North Idaho Water Polo.

“The game is unlike anything else. To battle -instead of on land- in the water… to combine basketball, wrestling and soccer. You know anybody of any size can play this sport, so that’s why I love it and that’s why I love seeing all the variety out here and everybody else playing it,” said Olympic Gold Medalist and North Idaho Water Polo coach Amanda Longan, who is inspiring the next generation of players here in Idaho, where the sport is starting to make waves.

“There’s so much room for the sport to grow, and for somebody to shine in this sport because it’s so small,” said Longan.

Traveling to compete in the statewide tournament is a chance for players to sharpen their skills.

“When we play against our teammates, we know they play but when we play against these people, we don’t know their tactics,” said Lana, who plays with North Idaho Water Polo.

“It makes us better when we know how different teams play,” echoed her teammate Callie.

“Just go out and try it, it’s a really fun sport, I think it’s pretty easy to pick up,” said Garrett who plays for Treasure Valley Water Polo.

Treasure Valley Water Polo head coach Mark Stevenson explained how the pool offers athletes a chance to dive into a new sport.

“It’s a fun activity to do, it keeps them healthy. They come out and play a new sport where everybody’s fresh and they just kinda excel and get that feeling, and then they become good players,” said Stevenson.