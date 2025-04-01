Two arrested following the discovery of IEDs at Boise residence

BOISE, Idaho — Over the past two days, Boise Police officers executed warrants and subsequently arrested two Idahoans in connection with the discovery of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at a Boise residence back in mid-February.

On February 15, officers responded to a report concerning the presence of a pipe bomb at a residence on S. Beechwood Drive in Boise. Following a brief investigation, officers cleared the home and called in the Boise Police Bomb Squad. Neighbors were warned of the threat and advised to shelter in place.

Ultimately, Boise Bomb Squad found two IEDs with "the potential to detonate and cause serious bodily injury or death." The IEDs were later disarmed and taken as evidence.

"Thanks to the expertise and training of our Bomb Squad, we were able to safely neutralize both devices, protecting the residents -- including children, their neighbors, and the surrounding community." - Sgt. Ryan Thueson, BPD Bomb Squad and Property Crimes



After examining the evidence, investigators concluded that 50-year-old Nikolas Hill of New Plymouth built at least one of the bombs and later transported it to 58-year-old Brian Rodriguez's home on S. Beechwood in Boise for a previous Fourth of July celebration. When confronted by police, Rodriguez allegedly shook one of the bombs recklessly and later dropped the IED on the ground near a police officer.

Detectives with the Bomb Squad forwarded their report to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office, which issued warrants for the arrest of the two suspects. The two individuals are charged with one count each of unlawful possession of destructive devices or bombs (F).