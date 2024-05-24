Three teens arrested after shots fired at two vehicles and a house

BOISE, Idaho — Just after midnight Friday morning, Boise Police responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the area of W. Timathy Lane and N. Shamrock Avenue.

A report shows that officers searched the area and found two vehicles and one house that had been hit by gunfire on W. Florence Lane but did not find anyone injured.

Officers soon located a vehicle suspected of being involved in the incident in a parking lot at Fairview and Five Mile where officers were able to detain three suspects.

The driver was identified as Sammuel Silva, and the two passengers were identified as Irvin Rodriguez Soriano and a 16-year-old juvenile.

BPD says a stolen gun was in the suspect’s vehicle and Rodriquez Soriano had an extended pistol magazine and ammunition. Additionally, the bullet found at the home on Florence Lane matched those in Soriano’s possession, and an investigation found that he was the one who fired the weapon. BPS also says the found evidence that showed Silva had disposed of used shell casings in a nearby trash can and the juvenile had been driving during the shooting.

All three of the suspects appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Rodriquez and Silva were taken to the Ada County Jail and the juvenile was booked into juvenile detention.