This is Boise hosts Small Business Saturday with over 75 local vendors

BOISE, Idaho — While Black Friday gives retailers to chance to take advantage of the holiday rush Small Business Saturday sheds light on shopping local.



First Winter Wonder Market hosted by 'This is Boise'for Small Business Saturday.

More than 75 local vendors will offer various products including art, clothing, and kitchenware.

Winter Wonder Market starts Saturday November 30th, at 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. here at the Riverside Hotel. Along with shopping you can take a few free pictures with Santa Clause, and he'll be at the market from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30.

I'm your neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis at Riverside Hotel where shoppers will be able to buy from over 75 local small businesses here in the Valley.

"I think supporting local and crafters is just a good way to keep communities vibrant and support the people who make the space more beautiful," says Kelly Knopp, owner of Boise Og.

This is Boise is hosting their first Winter Wonder Market a free event where more than 75 vendors come together for small business Saturday.

"I think the puzzle is probably our most popular cause everyone can reminisce about all the old stuff the remember," says Knopp.

Kelly Knopp is the owner ofBoise OG, a company that preserves Boise history by making stickers, board games, hats, and books.

Knopp says, "Just growing up here and seeing how rapidly things change.

A lot of the stuff that me and my friends growing up here have fond memories of that just doesn't exist anymore so its just a really nice fun way to keep those memories alive"

Shoppers will find everything from art, clothing & accessories, haircare products, food, kitchen ware and much more.

Aaron Mcfarland, owner of This is Boise, says "This is Boise has always been a really big proponent of local small businesses and promoting our local economy so this seems like it just fit into what we do."

Aaron Mcfarland is the owner of "This is Boise" and with this being the first winter wonder market.

He's glad to give local businesses a chance to share their products with the community.

Mcfarland says, "It's good for everybody its good for our jobs good for local economy. Just keep that money local. There's a lot of options like amazon or shopping online but if you can support your local vendors and people in your community, I always think that's the best thing to do."

