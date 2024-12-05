Taft Elementary seeks donations for annual Holiday Store

BOISE, Idaho — For the third year, students at this northwest Boise school will have the chance to pick out gifts for their loved ones at a holiday store created just for them.



Taft Elementary is hosting its annual holiday store for students to shop for their loved ones.

Donations are being accepted until Dec. 16 — Taft Elementary asks that items be no larger than a beach ball.

Volunteers will help organize the store and assist students in selecting and wrapping gifts.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

I'm your West Boise neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis at Taft Elementary where they're currently collecting donations to make their shopping experience as memorable as possible.

"I'm going to put some more items on here," says Jenny Hirst.

Hirst is the community school's coordinator at Taft Elementary.

The school is 1 of 6 community schools in the Boise School District dedicating extra resources to ensure student success.

The annual Holiday Store is a perfect example of the added efforts.

Hirst says, "It's also a chance for our students to experience the joy and the sense of happiness that comes when you give to others."

It offers students a chance to shop from a variety of donated items for two loved ones.

"We have a really unique population here at Taft — people that have moved to Boise from all over the world have all different traditions as part of their culture or their faith or their family and so this idea of giving is related, hopefully, to all people," says Hirst.

For the next two weeks, volunteers will becollecting donations from the community outside the school ahead of the big shopping day on the 18th.

Liz Johnson is a community volunteer from Collister United Methodist Church, she says, "Every day from 9:30 to 2:30 I just take donations and then haul them back to our storage unit."

So far, storage bins are filling with kitchenware, Boise State gear, and toys.

Personal shopper volunteers will be on-site at the store on the 18th to help students select their gifts and get them wrapped.

"My favorite season of this year is wrapping. I love wrapping, that is the one thing I love during the season," says Yvonne Parker.

Parker is a Taft parent, volunteering for her third year. She says the school gives her family so much it's only right to give back.

"They're there for helping everybody and that's what I love — seeing this school is just amazing and if I can give a little of my time to help this school, I will gladly give it," says Parker.

Taft Elementary will be accepting donations outside of the school until Dec. 16.

They ask that no items be bigger than a beach ball and if you donate wrapping paper, make sure it's winter-themed and not a specific holiday.

You can see a list of suggested items here.