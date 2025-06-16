Summer heat, clouds and mountain rain chances

BOISE, Idaho — Happy Monday, I hope everyone enjoyed this Father's Day weekend.

We're starting our morning off cool in all areas, but it's going to be another warm summer day. We'll be in the 90's across the Treasure Valley with some cloud coverage throughout the day. In the Magic Valley, we're starting our morning off with some cloud coverage and that's going to linger throughout the day, but we'll have some sunshine peaking through with most of the area in the high 80's.

In the West Central mountains it'll be a bit cooler, and some places have a chance at some rain, only 20% though. There's a rain chance, in Riggins, Cambridge, Council, Cascade, McCall and Garden Valley. We'll be in the high 80's throughout the West Central Mountains, but McCall and Cascade will be a bit cooler in the mid 70's.

You can expect these temperatures for the rest of the week as we'll have a slight warm up each day throughout the area.