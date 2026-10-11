WEST BOISE, Idaho — Robert Whaley has a mission to walk more than 3,000 miles from Deer Park, Washington, to Washington, D.C. We caught up with him as he strolled through Boise to find out why he's doing this.

"We are going to raise awareness for the veterans in people’s lives. They should never be forgotten," said Whaley, who also started this crusade to raise money for a memorial park in his hometown. "That’s what inspired me to come out here."

WATCH: Check out the video to see Robert Whaley stroll through Boise

Robert's Walk: Walking across America to support veterans

Whaley didn't serve, but his wife is a combat veteran who deployed to Afghanistan. Robert wants to raise money to give his wife and other disabled veterans access to the memorial, and by walking, he hopes to support veterans.

"Anyone that wants to do something for a veteran is heartwarming for me," said Dan Murphy, a Navy veteran. "I just want to record his activities as he comes through Boise."

Murphy met Robert Whaley outside of Lewistown on Highway 95 as Whaley walked south through Idaho. Murphy set up some meet-and-greets in Horseshoe Bend and Boise to help build Robert's morale.

"I saw a guy walking with a flag, and I'm a professional photographer so I stopped to take his picture," said Murphy. "I got to talk with him and he signed a seven of hearts card because he said veterans are really dear to his heart."

Robert also signed a two of hearts for me because I served in the Army. Every veteran he meets, he will sign a card. He chooses the suit hearts because he said veterans showcase heart when they sign up to serve.

"Just because it is my walk doesn't mean it's my story," said Whaley. "It's your story, it's my van driver's story, it's my wife's story, and I just want to say thank you."

If Whaley makes it all the way to Washington, D.C., Murphy told me he will fly out to meet him at the finish. Robert's Walk is planning on finishing at the White House.

"Every step we walk with the American flag across country," said Whaley. "We are going to present the flag and all the veterans' photos we gathered along the way to the president if we can."

If you are interested in following Robert's Walk, you can visit his Facebook page.