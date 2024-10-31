Rick Just and Codi Galloway compete for the District 15 State Senate seat

BOISE, Idaho — I'm your West Boise neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis and people who live in the populated section of the Treasure Valley between the interstate and Chinden and Eagle to Maple Grove, will be voting on candidates for District 15.

I talked with the Democratic incumbent and his Republican challenger to see what they want to change if they score a seat in the state senate.



Democrat incumbent Rick Justis being challenged by Republican Codi Galloway for the Senate seat in District 15.

Just comes with two years of experience in the statehouse. Prior to that, Just tells me he served as director on a school board and spent time working with Boise planning and zoning and state parks and recreation.

"My love for Idaho and its public lands is a big issue for me, I was an information officer for the Idaho State Parks Department for many years our states parks agency and that's what I'm concerned about is access to public lands but then things come along that are equally or sometimes more important at the moment such as school funding and vouchers and whether we should have vouchers or not," says Just (D).

Galloway, who's a former educator, a business owner, and mother of four believes in limited government, responsible leadership and what she calls 'Idaho values'.

"I see that American dream is slipping here in Boise housing affordability is a big challenge, we want to make sure we maintain a safe community for kids and families so that's the main reason I'm running, I got to live the American dream I own and operate a business and have a little bit of freedom to give back now and I want to make sure that my kids when they come home from college they can have a great life here in Boise," says Galloway (R).

I asked the candidates about their stance on Idaho abortion laws, which now only allow abortions in the case of rape or incest or to save the pregnant person's life.

Justsays, "I would leave that decision to the doctor and to the woman herself. But there are a lot of people, and I respect their opinion on the right to life, but I think that those who believe that way have that option already."

Galloway says she's a family values candidate and pro-life but she does believe in exceptions to protect babies, mothers, and doctors.

Galloway says, "In the end, I'm always going to be a pro-life candidate with exceptions. I want to protect as many babies as we can but certainly not at the risk of the mother's life and we want to make sure that doctors are comfortable in our state practicing."