Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodWest Boise

Actions

Police: Teen in custody after driving recklessly on Fairview

Boise Police
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A.J. Howard
Boise Police
Posted at 9:00 PM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 23:00:31-04

WEST BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have taken a 13-year-old driver and several other juvenile passengers into custody, after a police pursuit near Milwaukee and Franklin.

According to Boise Police, witnesses reported seeing a vehicle driving recklessly on Fairview. Boise Police Officers attempted a traffic stop, but say the car then sped off.

Later, BPD officers witnessed the driver speeding and running two red lights, and pursued the vehicle down Fairview and into a parking lot near Milwaukee street.

After an unsuccessful pit maneuver, Boise Police say the driver attempted to flee the parking lot, and crashed into a BPD car.

There were no injuries reported and no other cars in the parking lot were damaged. BPD says there was damage to a cart holding structure in the parking lot.

According to the Boise Police Department, charges are pending and an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your West Boise reporter Isaiah Sharp