Police: Teen in custody after driving recklessly on Fairview

WEST BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have taken a 13-year-old driver and several other juvenile passengers into custody, after a police pursuit near Milwaukee and Franklin.

According to Boise Police, witnesses reported seeing a vehicle driving recklessly on Fairview. Boise Police Officers attempted a traffic stop, but say the car then sped off.

Later, BPD officers witnessed the driver speeding and running two red lights, and pursued the vehicle down Fairview and into a parking lot near Milwaukee street.

After an unsuccessful pit maneuver, Boise Police say the driver attempted to flee the parking lot, and crashed into a BPD car.

There were no injuries reported and no other cars in the parking lot were damaged. BPD says there was damage to a cart holding structure in the parking lot.

According to the Boise Police Department, charges are pending and an investigation is ongoing.