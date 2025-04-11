Watch Now
Police seek public assistance to find missing elderly Boise man

The missing individual, identified as Anthony, 84, was last seen leaving a business on the 9900 block of W. Fairview Avenue around 9 p.m on Wednesday, April 10.
BOISE, Idaho — Authorities in Boise are actively searching for an elderly man who went missing Wednesday night. The individual, identified as Anthony, 84, was last seen leaving a business on the 9900 block of W. Fairview Avenue around 9 p.m.

Anthony reportedly intended to walk home from the location but did not return. When last seen, he was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Boise Police officers are asking anyone who sees him or has any information to contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

