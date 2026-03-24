Police attempting to make contact with suspect after overnight stabbing in West Boise

WEST BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police and Meridian Police are attempting to make contact with a suspect after a reported stabbing around 12:40 a.m. on Tuesday morning near Ustick and Five Mile roads.

Investigators have identified a suspect and located him at a Meridian residence, according to a press release. Police in Meridian are assisting as officers work to contact the suspect.

Meridian Police stated on social media that there is currently a police presence in the 1200 block of E. Ringneck Dr. in Meridian. The public is advised to avoid the area until further notice. All schools in the area are secure.

A member of the public is reporting that SWAT is on the scene, and the suspect appears to be barricaded inside a home.

Officials say the victim was taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries.

Meridian Police Department

Police say more details will be released as the investigation continues.