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Police attempting to make contact with suspect after overnight stabbing in West Boise

Boise Police
A.J. Howard
Boise Police
Posted
and last updated

WEST BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police and Meridian Police are attempting to make contact with a suspect after a reported stabbing around 12:40 a.m. on Tuesday morning near Ustick and Five Mile roads.

Investigators have identified a suspect and located him at a Meridian residence, according to a press release. Police in Meridian are assisting as officers work to contact the suspect.

Meridian Police stated on social media that there is currently a police presence in the 1200 block of E. Ringneck Dr. in Meridian. The public is advised to avoid the area until further notice. All schools in the area are secure.

A member of the public is reporting that SWAT is on the scene, and the suspect appears to be barricaded inside a home.

Officials say the victim was taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries.

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Police say more details will be released as the investigation continues.

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