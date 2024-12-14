Paying respect to those who paid for our freedom, one wreath at a time

BOISE, Idaho — Nearly 7,000 Christmas Wreaths were laid at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery Saturday morning. The event, put on by the Idaho Veterans Network, raises money for local veteran communities.

The wreaths will remain until January 18th.

An emotional morning of remembrance for many, young and old.

“It’s hard to put into words, to me it’s not necessary about the wreath. It’s what you see here. You know, everybody taking time out of their weekend to come out and just remember these veterans” said Daniel Figini, an Army Veteran, who works with Idaho Backcountry Veterans.

Figini tells Idaho News 6 he was overwhelmed with the outpour of community support… Saturday morning, “It warms your heart.”

“My dad, he served as a Marine. I just wanted to come out here and remember these great people and their sacrifices,” said Brynlee, a daughter of a Marine.

David Fisher with the Idaho Veterans Network tells Idaho News 6 this is the largest turn out they’ve seen, "and when we come here together on a day like this, as Dan said in his speech today, it really is not to decorate graves. It’s the honor, honor, and respect to those who have passed on and you are buried here.”

All of the money from donations and event sponsors are going back into Idaho’s Veteran community.

“We’re already deploying that revenue for the financial benefit of veterans that have all kinds of needs with rent and food and power, bills and vehicle repairs and all of those kinds of needs,” said Fisher.

“The Christmas spirit is really strong… and just making sure all these Veterans have a good Christmas,” said Brynlee.