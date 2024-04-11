Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodWest Boise

Actions

OPA Report: 2023 Boise Police shooting justified

A new report from Boise's Office of Police Accountability finds a BPD officer was justified when he shot and injured a man on I-84 last year.
Posted at 6:36 PM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 20:36:03-04

BOISE, Idaho — A new report from Boise's Office of Police Accountability finds a BPD officer was justified when he shot and injured a man on I-84 last year.

The OPA says Boise Police SGT. Kirk Rush shot Harry Chester Andrews twice as the man charged him with a knife.

The incident was captured on video by a police body cam. In the video, you can hear Matthews say, 'I wanted to kill you.'

Police were initially called in after drivers saw Andrews walking in the westbound traffic lanes of I-84 around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Andrews was taken into custody and treated for his injuries.

In January of 2024, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison, with 20 years fixed.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your West Boise reporter Isaiah Sharp