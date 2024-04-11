OPA Report: 2023 Boise Police shooting justified

BOISE, Idaho — A new report from Boise's Office of Police Accountability finds a BPD officer was justified when he shot and injured a man on I-84 last year.

The OPA says Boise Police SGT. Kirk Rush shot Harry Chester Andrews twice as the man charged him with a knife.

The incident was captured on video by a police body cam. In the video, you can hear Matthews say, 'I wanted to kill you.'

Police were initially called in after drivers saw Andrews walking in the westbound traffic lanes of I-84 around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Andrews was taken into custody and treated for his injuries.

In January of 2024, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison, with 20 years fixed.