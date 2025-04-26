New threads, who dis? When fans can expect to see Jeanty Raider jerseys in local stores

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State Bronco fans are already hunting for some new sports swag, looking to local stores like this to score some Ashton Jeanty Raiders gear. I'm your neighborhood reporter, Alexander Huddleston, at Pro Image Sports, asking the question we all want the answer to: When will Jeanty Raiders jerseys be for sale in stores?!

"He's one of the greatest players BSU has had in a while," said Tate Kohler before buying a BSU Jeanty jersey.

Jeanty trading his blue and orange for silver and black means fans and followers have a new set to rep. Local memorabilia shops like Pro Image Sports are getting ready for the surge in sales.

Manager Chance Gans explained, "I want to say about 25% of our sales were stuff that was Jeanty-related. T-shirts, hoodies, anything that had him on it was sold. People like the player, so no matter where they go, they will buy. Vander Esch was a good example. He was the last one taken in the first. After he was drafted, everyone was asking for him."

"Kellen Moore went to the Saints, it was huge. Everyone went in asking for Saints gear. I can only imagine now with the Raiders," laughed Manager Colton Dalia.

While I was in the store, fans were coming in to buy Jeanty merch of their own.

Another customer, Evan Brown, said, "I was a huge fan of him this season, and I thought I'd get at least a shirt before he heads to the Raiders."

"A talent like this? First round number 6? Highest pick in Boise State history. It's just history," exclaimed Spencer Sudmeier as he bought a t-shirt.

But what can fans expect when it comes to the Raiders merch?

Dalia continued, "I imagine we will get multiple colors in. We will get as much as possible. Just the max quantities and let them flourish."

"We do have a pre-order up on our website. People can order and send it to them," added Gans.

Pro Image Sports says they expect to get Raider Jeanty jerseys mid-May but they still have a huge BSU collection to choose from.

