New Interfaith Sanctuary construction continues as Boise updates permit process

BOISE, Idaho — The new Interfaith Sanctuary is well underway here on State Street following an announcement by the City of Boise that it would revise the process for conditional use permits after a Supreme Court ruling halted the project.

Thursday afternoon, members of the Cathedral of the Rockies Boise were invited for a special tour of the site for the new interfaith sanctuary after handing over a check for $100 thousand to help with the project.

Duane Anders Reverend Cathedral of the Rockies Boise, states "Our congregation has been one of the founding members of Interfaith Sanctuary and we wanted to be part of the founding for the new Interfaith Sanctuary."

Jodi Peterson-Stigers the Executive Director for Interfaith Sanctuary says "this particular shelter is what is considered a housing first shelter, meaning its not just an overnight shelter. It actually provides services and shelter day and night."

"This is re imagined in such a special way. we have a medical dorm, we have hospice rooms, we have an entirely separate family building, we have a day shelter for our adults, we have huge grounds on the back side where people can securely be." says Peterson-Stigers

As we have previously reported, a Supreme Court ruling halted the project however, the City of Boise announced it would revise the process for conditional use permits in its code and look at giving city council more control.

Once the rewriting of the ordinance is complete and approved, Interfaith Sanctuary will submit a new conditional use permit applying it to the modern zoning code.

Duane Anders says "Interfaith Sanctuary is the only low barrier shelter we have in the community. Its our job as followers of Christ to say, how can we help anyone?"

Interfaith Sanctuary says if everything goes well they plan to hold a ribbon cutting in October.