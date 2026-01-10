Man taken into custody after firing off rounds at a Boise apartment complex

SOUTHWEST BOISE — An adult male was taken into custody after shooting a firearm at an apartment complex on the 10000 block of W. Smoke Ranch Dr. on Friday night.

The Boise Police Department confirmed that at 11:20 p.m. Friday, officers arrived on scene after hearing a report of an adult male shooting a firearm inside the complex.

Officers observed the suspect through the window, holding the firearm. The man then tapped on the window, showing officers the weapon before firing several more rounds, BPD said.

Residents inside the complex were evacuated, and a CodeRed alert was sent to the surrounding area, telling residents to shelter in place.

The suspect was initially uncooperative when asked to exit the apartment. However, when the Boise Police Special Operations arrived on scene, the suspect then exited the building.

No injuries to residents, officers or the suspect were reported.

The man was taken into custody at the Ada County Jail around 5 a.m. on Saturday. He faces a misdemeanor charge of the Discharge of a Firearm within City Limits.