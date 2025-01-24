Made in Idaho: Local flavors and friendly faces at Common Ground Coffee & Market

BOISE, Idaho — A lot of people need that morning cup of coffee to get the day started and luckily this West Boise shop has you covered — Common Ground Coffee and Market, a newer coffee shop nestled in the corner of the West Boise shopping center off Ustick Road, is already gaining regular customers.

"Oh yeah, got to have the chai tea," says John.

“Anytime we're near this side of town it's just the place to go”, adds Carly.

“We've been so shocked with how many people are calling this their home coffee shop now if they aren't right here in our exact neighborhoods,” Laurie shares.

Owners Laurie Pearman and Sarah Keck opened the cozy coffee shop last June when they saw the need in the neighborhood

Sarah says, “Having a community space, a physical community space was really needed,” says Keck.

Joey is a regular, like most people at Common Ground, he says “It's just so relaxed the way they greet you, the way they talk to you, they treat you like a next-door neighbor.”

Keck adds,” So they’re actually offering a few different needs — coffee and tea, beer and wine, and events on Thursdays through Saturday night every single week.”

Their coffee beans are locally sourced directly from Boise companies, Café Mulé and Ironside Roasting, with all of their dairy products coming from Reeds Dairy.

Almost all of the gifts and goods are either from people they know in the valley or have met since opening, Pearman explains.

“It was really important to use, to find local partners and keep everything as close to the neighborhood feel as possible. Obviously, we can’t source everything in our immediate neighborhood or even in Boise but that’s always our goal,” Pearman said.

It's a coffee shop but the space serves as a meeting spot no matter if you're by yourself, with friends, or with family.

“Obviously, the coffee is great but it's the vibe that's welcoming to moms and kids and that's not a thing that you find a lot," Carly adds.

And even if you don't drink coffee, you can meet others in the neighborhood or listen to some tunes on the piano. “So surreal, so beautiful, so nourishing, it's a lot to take in but it's exactly what it's supposed to be, so we're super grateful,” Keck said.

Every time I’m inside common ground coffee it’s always busy, but they say the best time to avoid the crowds is around 2 p.m.