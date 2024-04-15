Knife drawn and shots fired at Esther Simplot Park over the weekend

On Sunday, April 14, the Boise Police responded to reports of shots fired at Esther Simplot Park near Quinn's Pond in West Boise at around 7:00 pm.

When they arrived, officers found a man with a knife injury. The officers then learned it was this same man who had fired the reported shots.

Following an investigation of the scene, officers determined that a 17-year-old girl who had fled the scene was responsible for the knife wound.

According to witnesses on the scene, the girl attacked the man with her knife, slashing his forearm. The man then drew his firearm and fired into the ground twice. One of the shots hit the girl's toe.

The girl was treated for her minor injury and charged with Aggravated battery. According to police, the evidence indicates that the man was acting in self-defense.