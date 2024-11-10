Hundreds of high school swimmers compete in this year's state championships

BOISE, Idaho — The West Boise YMCA hosted the highly anticipated IHSAA end-of-the-season meet. Around 600 athletes from across the state swam in heats on Friday and Saturday.



Some IHSAA State Swim Championships race results.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

For many fall high school sports, playoff season is in full swing. The West Boise YMCA and Boise City Aquatics Center hosted the Idaho High School State Swim Meet, and I was able to stop by and see the top division teams warming up.

The meet began Friday night and finished up Saturday afternoon. Through the 4 different competitive sessions, around 600 athletes took to the pool to compete for the top spot.

I spoke to Kayah Matangelo from Eagle High School about why she loves this state wide swim meet

“Just like how everybody comes together, it's good competition, people are friendly, and you just get to spend time with friends," said Matangelo.

"For state swimming just to see the excitement of the kids when they advanced to those championship final heats and the crowd it's deafening in there,” Julie Hammons - Idaho High School Activities Association.

Hammons also tells me she loves that the state swim meet is hosted at the West Boise YMCA – as their team has worked hard to bring these talented high school swimmers the space and recognition they deserve.