Here are the upgrades coming to Boise's Hewett Park

BOISE, Idaho — Hewett Park in West Boise is receiving upgrades over the summer from the city including a new playground.

The new playground features inclusive and accessible play equipment including a bird nest swing, play house, climbing structures, a sensory garden wall, and other equipment to invite kids of all ages and abilities to play.

The new play area will also feature bonded rubber surfacing to improve safety for kids at play.

The two existing playgrounds will be removed before the new one is installed, and the new play area will combine both playgrounds into one.

The city plans to install accessible sidewalk from W McMillian Rd to N Oxbow Pl in addition to the playground equipment.

Construction recently began on the project and is expected to last until October 2024. During construction, the playground will be fenced off and closed.