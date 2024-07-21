Healing veterans one dive at a time through Neptune Warrior

Neptune Warrior is a non-profit created by U.S. Air Force veteran Rob Anderson after he found diving therapeutic after learning this skill in the service 30 years ago.

"I fell in love with it and I found that every time I came back from a deployment I noticed by brain was so much better," said Anderson, who founded Neptune Warrior eight-years-ago. "It’s about using mindfulness, it’s about relaxation and it takes your brain away from all the stuff that happens through out the day."

We caught up with Rob at the West Boise Aquatics Center where they were doing Aquatic Awakenings — this course is aimed at helping vets get into diving as they participate in a number of different games and challenges.

"Yeah, it is helping me out quite a bit," said U.S. Marine veteran Josh Seavey. "It took a little to get the breathing stuff down, but it is very therapeutic so I do enjoy that part, but it is also fun."

Neptune Warrior also provides training for divers to get certified in basic scuba, advanced scuba and they also offer a grueling rescue course. This non-profit is the only place in the Treasure Valley where veterans can use their GI Bill to pay for this training.

"Swimming has always been fun and I’ve always been into scuba diving," said Seavey, who is planning to become a certified diver. "I’m seeing how far I can take it."

Once a diver gets all of their certifications, Neptune Warrior donates them the equipment they used during training. This adds up to about $2,000, but it ensures the veterans are ready to board on a plane and go scuba diving anywhere in the world. That's the full circle moment for Rob Anderson.

"This is the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done in my life," said Anderson. "The opportunity to see veterans grow, to see veterans overcome a lot of the battles, we have had six suicide interventions since we started and the best part for me is watching veterans begin to live from the heart."

For more information on Neptune Warrior, Rob Anderson and some of the stories from this non-profit, click here.