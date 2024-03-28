Have you seen Simon? Boise Police search for missing child

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police is asking for help as they look for a missing 9-year-old.

Simon is considered missing and endangered, after leaving home alone, near Ustick and Cloverdale.

Police was last seen after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, wearing a black vans sweatshirt, camo pants and black shoes.

BPD is continuing to look for 9-year-old Simon. Here is an additional photo of him with the clothes he was last seen wearing. pic.twitter.com/rUprziztl6 — Boise PD (@BoisePD) March 28, 2024

Simon is 4'2" and 100 lbs.

If you have any information, call Boise Police at 208-377-6790.