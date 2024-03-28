Watch Now
Have you seen Simon? Boise Police search for missing child

Boise Police Department
Simon was last seen around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Boise Police are asking the public to help find him.
Missing 9-year-old Simon
Posted at 8:20 PM, Mar 27, 2024
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police is asking for help as they look for a missing 9-year-old.

Simon is considered missing and endangered, after leaving home alone, near Ustick and Cloverdale.

Police was last seen after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, wearing a black vans sweatshirt, camo pants and black shoes.

Simon is 4'2" and 100 lbs.

If you have any information, call Boise Police at 208-377-6790.

