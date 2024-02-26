Greenbelt closure to start Monday near Willow Lane Athletic Complex

WEST BOISE, Idaho — Starting Monday, a section of the Boise River Greenbelt will be closed for a repair project near Wylie Lane.

Boise Parks and recreation has started a project to stabilize a portion of the riverbank in that area.

The closure is expected to last until April. Until it is reopened, a detour will be posted and signed in the area.

Boise Parks and Recreation A Greenbelt closure will start Monday, February 26 near Wylie Lane. Photo: Boise Parks and Recreation

Greenbelt users looking to travel east to Veterans Memorial Park will need to detour to the south side of the Greenbelt through Garden City.

Boise Parks and Recreation says access to the north side of the Boise River will still be available near Willow Lane Athletic Complex and various points from State Street.

