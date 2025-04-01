From Ramadan to Eid: A celebration among Muslim families in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — "We are trying to do our best to have a peaceful community and a helpful community," said Muhammad Rusyaidi, leader of the Muslim Afghan Community.

Food, music, and community filled the room as Muslim-Afghan families celebrated the end of the holy month of Ramadan with an Eid celebration.

"It's really about bringing everybody together in the morning and the day of Eid to enjoy the food we haven't been able to enjoy," said Sanga Zamaraikamal Pori, a member of the Muslim Afghan community.

Zamaraikamal Pori said the holy month brings the community closer to their faith and families. As Ramadan concludes, Eid becomes a way to celebrate new beginnings and strong faith.

"Our fasting really feels like a reward, and it's even more rewarding knowing that there are people out there who don't get to experience a full table," Zamaraikamal Pori said.

Wearing their best clothes and gathering with their loved ones, families are reminded of what it took to reach Eid.

"We start early in the morning before the sun shines, and people break their fast after sunset," Rusyaidi said.

Rusyaidi emphasized that this celebration is important as it sets traditions for future generations and helps them understand their religion.

"The whole month of Ramadan, you experience being thirsty and hungry. It means you understand that there are many hungry and thirsty people around the world. You experience how hard it is to be hungry and thirsty."

Once the 30 days are over, families celebrate Eid with food and music, reminding everyone of what is important—family.

As a leader in his masjid, Rusyaidi has witnessed the community grow. He feels proud to see people celebrate their religion and keep traditions like Eid alive in Idaho.

"We are so proud that a lot of our community—our families, our youth, and our kids—get together and have a really nice time," Rusyaidi said.