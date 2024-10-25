District 15 Seat A candidates discuss key issues ahead of election

BOISE, Idaho — We're counting down the days to Election Day on November 5th, and Idaho News 6 is continuing our coverage of candidates on the ballot.

District 15, talking with candidates running for House Representative District 15 seat A.

IncumbentDemocrat Steve Berch and Republican challenger Annette Tipton are running for District 15 Seat A.

Berch emphasizes his six years in the legislature and focuses on affordable housing and infrastructure.

Tipton brings experience in public policy and finance, focusing on education, safety, and responsible budgeting.

West Boise residents in District 15 will see incumbent Democrat Steve Berch on the ballot, alongside his Republican challenger Annette Tipton.

Berch says he's knocked on thousands of doors campaigning and believes his six-years in the legislature makes him the best candidate.

Berch says, "I don't think the legislature is really representing and focusing on the issues that affect the daily lives of my constituents and quite frankly a lot of other Idahoans across the state."

Republican Annette Tipton says she brings something different to the Republican ticket.

She has experience in public policy, global finance and works in data analytics.

But her "why" leads her back to her daughter and her peers, hoping to help shape Idaho's future.

"I want them to be able to enjoy an Idaho like the one I grew up in. A place that has strong family values, that has excellent education opportunities not only K-through-12 but higher education as well. That they can afford a home and live a really good lifestyle," says Tipton.

Her main focus issues include dynamic education, safer communities, and responsible budgeting.

Tipton, "Especially when it comes to our taxpayer dollars, like I said I worked for financial institutions and oversaw billion-dollar budgets and so I believe again that those skills are going to be to my advantage and my service."

Berch also supports more affordable housing in Idaho and wants lawmakers to help cover the costs of growing communities.

Such as keeping up with roads, infrastructure and police funding, while revisiting outdated legislation that could improve Idaho's fiscal responsibility.

"They're never reviewed they never expire some have been in place since the 1960's. That alone will flow half a billion dollars every single year into the general fund we'd have the money to adequately fund schools without having to force the school districts to float bonds and levies every single year."

More information can be found for both candidatesAnnette Tipton and Steve Berch on their campaign websites.